Highest Level of Cash in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Host Hotels & Re (HST, RLJ, SHO, AHT, DRH)

Written on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 5:32am
Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Host Hotels & Re ranks highest with a CE of $913. Following is Rlj Lodging Trus with a CE of $586. Sunstone Hotel ranks third highest with a CE of $488.

Ashford Hospital follows with a CE of $355, and Diamondrock Hosp rounds out the top five with a CE of $184.

