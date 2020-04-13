Kimco Realty has the Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Retail REITs Industry (KIM, RVI, UBA, WRI, ROIC)

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Kimco Realty ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 49.50. Retail Value Inc is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 29.14. Urstadt Biddle-A ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 24.84.

Weingarten Rlty follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 16.85, and Retail Opportuni rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 14.01.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Kimco Realty. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Kimco Realty in search of a potential trend change.