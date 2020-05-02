Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry Detected in Shares of Nustar Energy L P (NS, CLNE, HFC, CVI, REGI)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Nustar Energy L P ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.71. Following is Clean Energy Fue with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.04. Hollyfrontier Co ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.50.

Cvr Energy Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.47, and Renewable Energy rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.46.

