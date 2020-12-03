Top 5 Companies in the Steel Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (CRS, RS, NUE, STLD, CLF)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Carpenter Tech ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 41.63. Reliance Steel is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 29.30. Nucor Corp ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 18.81.

Steel Dynamics follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 8.84, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 7.32.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Carpenter Tech and will alert subscribers who have CRS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.