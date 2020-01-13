Shares of Carpenter Tech Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the Steel Industry (CRS, RS, NUE, STLD, SCHN)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Carpenter Tech ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 72.13. Following is Reliance Steel with a a price to cash flow ratio of 36.22. Nucor Corp ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 28.02.

Steel Dynamics follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 13.66, and Schnitzer Steel rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 10.26.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Steel Dynamics on October 28th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $31.17. Since that recommendation, shares of Steel Dynamics have risen 4.9%. We continue to monitor Steel Dynamics for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.