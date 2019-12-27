Relatively High Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Mesabi Trust in the Steel Industry (MSB, CRS, HAYN, RS, NUE)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Mesabi Trust ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.65. Carpenter Tech is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.33. Haynes Intl Inc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.28.

Reliance Steel follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.22, and Nucor Corp rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.22.

