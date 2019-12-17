Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Steel Industry Detected in Shares of Haynes Intl Inc (HAYN, SCHN, TMST, RS, AP)
Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Haynes Intl Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 231.1%. Following is Schnitzer Steel with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,126.0%. Timkensteel ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,276.9%.
Reliance Steel follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,880.3%, and Ampco-Pittsburgh rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,902.5%.
