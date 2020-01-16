Haynes Intl Inc is Among the Companies in the Steel Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (HAYN, SCHN, TMST, RS, AP)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Haynes Intl Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 231.1%. Schnitzer Steel is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,126.0%. Timkensteel ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,276.9%.

Reliance Steel follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,880.3%, and Ampco-Pittsburgh rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,902.5%.

