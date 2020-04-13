Carpenter Tech is Among the Companies in the Steel Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (CRS, RS, NUE, STLD, SCHN)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Carpenter Tech ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 34.84. Reliance Steel is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 27.57. Nucor Corp ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 20.93.

Steel Dynamics follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 10.01, and Schnitzer Steel rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 7.76.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Schnitzer Steel. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Schnitzer Steel in search of a potential trend change.