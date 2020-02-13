Relatively High Price to Cash Flow Detected in Shares of Service Corp Int in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (SCI, RGS, CLCT, SERV, CSV)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Service Corp Int ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 31.63. Following is Regis Corp with a a price to cash flow ratio of 23.73. Collectors Univ ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 20.80.

Servicemaster Gl follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 14.42, and Carriage Service rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 13.92.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Service Corp Int and will alert subscribers who have SCI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.