Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry Detected in Shares of Ascent Capital-A (ASCMA, STON, RGS, CSV, HRB)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Ascent Capital-A ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.02. StoneMor Partners L P is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.13. Regis Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.31.

Carriage Service follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.83, and H&R Block Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.86.

