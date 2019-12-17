Top 5 Companies in the Retail REITs Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (UBA, REG, ADC, NNN, AKR)

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Urstadt Biddle-A ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,104.9%. Regency Centers is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,480.8%. Agree Realty ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,631.4%.

National Retail follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,018.3%, and Acadia Realty rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,029.0%.

