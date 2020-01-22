Top 5 Companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (RLH, BEL, VAC, CCL, H)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Red Lion Hotels ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.11. Following is Belmond Ltd-A with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.13. Marriott Vacatio ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.43.

Carnival Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.52, and Hyatt Hotels-A rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.54.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hyatt Hotels-A and will alert subscribers who have H in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.