Shares of Belmond Ltd-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (BEL, RLH, VAC, CCL, NCLH)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Belmond Ltd-A ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.44. Following is Red Lion Hotels with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.48. Marriott Vacatio ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.15.

Carnival Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.16, and Norwegian Cruise rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.28.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Belmond Ltd-A on April 22nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $2.45. Since that call, shares of Belmond Ltd-A have fallen 4.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.