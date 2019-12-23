Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry Detected in Shares of Red Lion Hotels (RLH, BEL, VAC, CCL, H)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Red Lion Hotels ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.12. Belmond Ltd-A is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.13. Marriott Vacatio ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.44.

Carnival Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.51, and Hyatt Hotels-A rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.55.

