Belmond Ltd-A is Among the Companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (BEL, RLH, VAC, CCL, NCLH)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Belmond Ltd-A ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.44. Following is Red Lion Hotels with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.53. Marriott Vacatio ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.37.

Carnival Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.67, and Norwegian Cruise rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.96.

