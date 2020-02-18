Zuora Inc has the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Systems Software Industry (ZUO, PRGS, RHT, TIVO, VMW)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Zuora Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 808.5%. Progress Softwar is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,448.0%. Red Hat Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,431.3%.

Tivo Corp follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,466.3%, and Vmware Inc-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,525.4%.

