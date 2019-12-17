Top 5 Companies in the Systems Software Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (PRGS, RHT, TIVO, VMW, PFPT)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Progress Softwar ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,448.0%. Following is Red Hat Inc with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,431.3%. Tivo Corp ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,466.3%.

Vmware Inc-Cl A follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,525.4%, and Proofpoint Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,592.0%.

