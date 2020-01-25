Shares of Microsoft Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Level of Cash in the Systems Software Industry (MSFT, ORCL, VMW, RHT, SYMC)
Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Microsoft Corp ranks highest with a CE of $133,000. Oracle Corp is next with a CE of $66,000. Vmware Inc-Cl A ranks third highest with a CE of $12,000.
Red Hat Inc follows with a CE of $2,000, and Symantec Corp rounds out the top five with a CE of $2,000.
