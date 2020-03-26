Relatively High Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Servicenow Inc in the Systems Software Industry (NOW, DATA, QLYS, MSFT, RHT)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Servicenow Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 6.22. Following is Tableau Softwa-A with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.94. Qualys Inc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.44.

Microsoft Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.95, and Red Hat Inc rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.85.

