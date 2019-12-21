Microsoft Corp has the Highest Level of Cash in the Systems Software Industry (MSFT, ORCL, VMW, RHT, SYMC)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Microsoft Corp ranks highest with a CE of $133,000. Following is Oracle Corp with a CE of $66,000. Vmware Inc-Cl A ranks third highest with a CE of $12,000.

Red Hat Inc follows with a CE of $2,000, and Symantec Corp rounds out the top five with a CE of $2,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Microsoft Corp on September 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $139.57. Since that recommendation, shares of Microsoft Corp have risen 11.6%. We continue to monitor Microsoft Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.