MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Microsoft Corp has the Highest Level of Cash in the Systems Software Industry (MSFT, ORCL, VMW, RHT, SYMC)

Written on Sat, 12/21/2019 - 5:20am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Microsoft Corp ranks highest with a CE of $133,000. Following is Oracle Corp with a CE of $66,000. Vmware Inc-Cl A ranks third highest with a CE of $12,000.

Red Hat Inc follows with a CE of $2,000, and Symantec Corp rounds out the top five with a CE of $2,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Microsoft Corp on September 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $139.57. Since that recommendation, shares of Microsoft Corp have risen 11.6%. We continue to monitor Microsoft Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: highest level of cash microsoft corp oracle corp vmware inc-cl a :rht red hat inc symantec corp

Ticker(s): MSFT ORCL VMW SYMC

Contact Shiri Gupta