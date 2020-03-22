Highest Level of Cash in the Systems Software Industry Detected in Shares of Microsoft Corp (MSFT, ORCL, VMW, RHT, SYMC)
Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Microsoft Corp ranks highest with a CE of $133,000. Following is Oracle Corp with a CE of $66,000. Vmware Inc-Cl A ranks third highest with a CE of $12,000.
Red Hat Inc follows with a CE of $2,000, and Symantec Corp rounds out the top five with a CE of $2,000.
