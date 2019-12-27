Shares of Agree Realty Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Retail REITs Industry (ADC, O, NNN, EQY, FRT)

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Agree Realty ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 4.61. Realty Income is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 4.24. National Retail ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.44.

Equity One Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.98, and Fed Realty Invs rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.72.

