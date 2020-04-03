Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Realty Income in the Retail REITs Industry (O, ADC, NNN, FRT, GTY)

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Realty Income ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 15.25. Following is Agree Realty with a a price to forward sales ratio of 14.39. National Retail ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 12.35.

Fed Realty Invs follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 8.88, and Getty Realty rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 8.70.

