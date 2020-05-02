Realty Income has the Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Retail REITs Industry (O, ADC, NNN, FRT, GTY)

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Realty Income ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 16.01. Agree Realty is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 14.77. National Retail ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 13.25.

Fed Realty Invs follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 9.64, and Getty Realty rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 9.56.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Fed Realty Invs on November 1st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $134.68. Since that call, shares of Fed Realty Invs have fallen 7.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.