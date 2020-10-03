Agree Realty has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Retail REITs Industry (ADC, O, NNN, EQY, FRT)

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Agree Realty ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 22.09. Following is Realty Income with a EV/Sales of 21.82. National Retail ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 17.22.

Equity One Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 15.66, and Fed Realty Invs rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 13.42.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Equity One Inc on November 15th, 2016 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $29.44. Since that recommendation, shares of Equity One Inc have risen 4.8%. We continue to monitor Equity One Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.