Acadia Realty is Among the Companies in the Retail REITs Industry With the Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio (AKR, ADC, O, EQY, FRT)

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Acadia Realty ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 28.60. Following is Agree Realty with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 25.78. Realty Income ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 24.46.

Equity One Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 23.97, and Fed Realty Invs rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 22.51.

