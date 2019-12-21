Top 5 Companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (GS, MS, SCHW, IBKR, RJF)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Goldman Sachs Gp ranks highest with a CE of $422,000. Morgan Stanley is next with a CE of $254,000. Schwab (Charles) ranks third highest with a CE of $14,000.

Interactive Brok follows with a CE of $7,000, and Raymond James rounds out the top five with a CE of $4,000.

