Shares of Goldman Sachs Gp Rank the Highest in Terms of Level of Cash in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (GS, MS, SCHW, IBKR, RJF)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Goldman Sachs Gp ranks highest with a CE of $422,000. Following is Morgan Stanley with a CE of $254,000. Schwab (Charles) ranks third highest with a CE of $14,000.

Interactive Brok follows with a CE of $7,000, and Raymond James rounds out the top five with a CE of $4,000.

