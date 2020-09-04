Top 5 Companies in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (ROP, MMM, HON, CSL, RAVN)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Roper Technologi ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 7.88. Following is 3M Co with a EV/Sales of 3.05. Honeywell Intl ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 2.67.

Carlisle Cos Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 2.10, and Raven Industries rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.87.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Honeywell Intl on March 25th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $127.57. Since that recommendation, shares of Honeywell Intl have risen 6.0%. We continue to monitor Honeywell Intl for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.