Shares of 3M Co Rank the Lowest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (MMM, RAVN, CSL, HON, ROP)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

3M Co ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.41. Raven Industries is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.56. Carlisle Cos Inc ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.12.

Honeywell Intl follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.18, and Roper Technologi rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 28.23.

