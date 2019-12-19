Roper Technologi has the Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (ROP, HON, CSL, RAVN, MMM)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Roper Technologi ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 25.24. Honeywell Intl is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.91. Carlisle Cos Inc ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.12.

Raven Industries follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.05, and 3M Co rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.95.

