Roper Technologi is Among the Companies in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (ROP, MMM, RAVN, HON, CSL)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Roper Technologi ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.98. 3M Co is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.83. Raven Industries ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.82.

Honeywell Intl follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.81, and Carlisle Cos Inc rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.60.

