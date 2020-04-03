Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Roper Technologi in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (ROP, HON, MMM, RAVN, CSL)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Roper Technologi ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 6.81. Honeywell Intl is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.75. 3M Co ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.48.

Raven Industries follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.32, and Carlisle Cos Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.97.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of 3M Co on January 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $168.70. Since that call, shares of 3M Co have fallen 9.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.