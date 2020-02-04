MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Roper Technologi in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (ROP, MMM, HON, RAVN, CSL)

Written on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 12:48am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Roper Technologi ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 5.69. Following is 3M Co with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.26. Honeywell Intl ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.19.

Raven Industries follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.69, and Carlisle Cos Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.64.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Carlisle Cos Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Carlisle Cos Inc in search of a potential trend change.

Keywords: highest price to forward sales roper technologi 3m co honeywell intl raven industries carlisle cos inc

Ticker(s): ROP MMM HON RAVN CSL

Contact Shiri Gupta

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.