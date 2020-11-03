Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry Detected in Shares of 3M Co (MMM, RAVN, CSL, HON, ROP)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

3M Co ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.70. Following is Raven Industries with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.48. Carlisle Cos Inc ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.31.

Honeywell Intl follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.43, and Roper Technologi rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 24.72.

