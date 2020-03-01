Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry Detected in Shares of Roper Technologi (ROP, MMM, HON, RAVN, CSL)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Roper Technologi ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 7.07. Following is 3M Co with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.07. Honeywell Intl ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.05.

Raven Industries follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.75, and Carlisle Cos Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.12.

