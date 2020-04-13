Relatively High Price to Cash Flow Detected in Shares of Mastec Inc in the Construction & Engineering Industry (MTZ, PWR, NVEE, VMI, IESC)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Mastec Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 95.53. Following is Quanta Services with a a price to cash flow ratio of 40.98. Nv5 Global Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 29.59.

Valmont Inds follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 28.15, and Ies Holdings Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 23.83.

