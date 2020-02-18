Jacobs Engin Grp has the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Construction & Engineering Industry (JEC, IESC, FIX, PWR, EME)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Jacobs Engin Grp ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 503.8%. Ies Holdings Inc is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,092.5%. Comfort Systems ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,265.2%.

Quanta Services follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,504.0%, and Emcor Group Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,563.0%.

