Top 5 Companies in the Specialty Chemicals Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (NEU, ECL, KWR, BCPC, IFF)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Newmarket Corp ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 49.92. Ecolab Inc is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 41.51. Quaker Chemical ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 35.80.

Balchem Corp follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 34.21, and Intl Flvr & Frag rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 33.61.

