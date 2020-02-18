Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Flotek Inds in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (FTK, KWR, IOSP, BCPC, SCL)
Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Flotek Inds ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 953.2%. Quaker Chemical is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,402.2%. Innospec Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,202.0%.
Balchem Corp follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,619.7%, and Stepan Co rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,818.6%.
