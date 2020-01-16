Flotek Inds has the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (FTK, KWR, IOSP, BCPC, SCL)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Flotek Inds ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 953.2%. Quaker Chemical is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,402.2%. Innospec Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,202.0%.

Balchem Corp follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,619.7%, and Stepan Co rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,818.6%.

