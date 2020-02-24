Relatively Low Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Rr Donnelley & S in the Commercial Printing Industry (RRD, QUAD, INWK, DLX, LABL)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Rr Donnelley & S ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01. Quad Graphics In is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.02. Innerworkings In ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04.

Deluxe Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.24, and Multi-Color Corp rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.28.

