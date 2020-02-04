Top 5 Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (SBAC, AMT, PSA, CCI, EXR)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Sba Comm Corp ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 14.83. American Tower C is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 12.00. Public Storage ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 11.94.

Crown Castle Int follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 10.10, and Extra Space Stor rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 9.26.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Extra Space Stor. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Extra Space Stor in search of a potential trend change.