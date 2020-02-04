MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (SBAC, AMT, PSA, CCI, EXR)

Written on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 12:16am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Sba Comm Corp ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 14.83. American Tower C is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 12.00. Public Storage ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 11.94.

Crown Castle Int follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 10.10, and Extra Space Stor rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 9.26.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Extra Space Stor. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Extra Space Stor in search of a potential trend change.

Keywords: highest price to forward sales sba comm corp american tower c public storage crown castle int extra space stor

Ticker(s): SBAC AMT PSA CCI EXR

Contact David Diaz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.