Shares of Sba Comm Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Specialized REITs Industry (SBAC, AMT, PSA, CCI, EXR)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Sba Comm Corp ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 4.21. Following is American Tower C with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.93. Public Storage ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.66.

Crown Castle Int follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.58, and Extra Space Stor rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.17.

