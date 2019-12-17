Shares of Public Storage Rank the Lowest in Terms of Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Specialized REITs Industry (PSA, CORR, RYN, WY, NSA)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Public Storage ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,376.8%. Following is Corenergy Infras with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,596.4%. Rayonier Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,772.1%.

Weyerhaeuser Co follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,142.7%, and National Storage rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,297.2%.

