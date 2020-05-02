Sba Comm Corp is Among the Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (SBAC, AMT, PSA, CCI, EXR)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Sba Comm Corp ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 14.70. American Tower C is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 13.77. Public Storage ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 13.56.

Crown Castle Int follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 11.05, and Extra Space Stor rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 10.88.

