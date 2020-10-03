Sba Comm Corp is Among the Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (SBAC, AMT, CCI, EXR, PSA)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Sba Comm Corp ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 22.97. American Tower C is next with a EV/Sales of 18.23. Crown Castle Int ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 17.21.

Extra Space Stor follows with a EV/Sales of 16.06, and Public Storage rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 14.94.

