Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Public Storage in the Specialized REITs Industry (PSA, CORR, RYN, WY, NSA)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Public Storage ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,376.8%. Corenergy Infras is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,596.4%. Rayonier Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,772.1%.

Weyerhaeuser Co follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,142.7%, and National Storage rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,297.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in National Storage. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of National Storage in search of a potential trend change.