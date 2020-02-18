Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Specialized REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Public Storage (PSA, CORR, RYN, WY, NSA)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Public Storage ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,376.8%. Following is Corenergy Infras with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,596.4%. Rayonier Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,772.1%.
Weyerhaeuser Co follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,142.7%, and National Storage rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,297.2%.
